"That would get worldwide publicity" – Jim Cornette wants top AEW star to appear at Survivor Series

Jim Cornette wants AEW star Eddie Kingston to appear on WWE Survivor Series. On the latest episode of The Experience, Cornette said:

"I'd like to see Eddie Kingston, like, he just comes in off the street, hops that rail, hits the ring, and dares somebody to take him down. That would get worldwide publicity."

Cornette was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view emanating from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The veteran wished to see New York’s own Eddie Kingston interrupting the show. Describing the angle, Cornette said:

"It is right up Kingston's alley. It's his people. They're in Brooklyn. He could come in dressed like he's just [on the] subways in Brooklyn. He's a working-class man of the people in New York. If he had the right match, it could get interesting. Then they could haul him off to jail. He'd spend the night in jail. Kingston is a badass. [You can] sell the t-shirt with the mug shot, I survived the Survivor Series."

It'd be electrifying to see Kingston appear on Survivor Series to steal the show, but that's extremely unlikely; almost impossible.

Speaking more about the fantasy angle, Cornette talked about a popular segment from The Attitude Era. Referring to DX’s invasion of WCW headquarters, he concluded:

"[WWE] talk about taking a tank over to WCW. It'd be part of their own medicine. He could say, he's doing it in the name of Bruno [Sammartino]."

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Bruno Sammartino, was also from New York. He's considered one of the greatest icons of the city.

Eddie Kingston will face Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston was interrupted by Daniel Garcia and 2.0 during a backstage interview segment on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They mocked Kingston’s defeat at Full Gear against CM Punk. Garcia even boasted of surviving CM Punk longer than Kingston did. Kingston took offense and challenged Garcia to a match.

The match has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Eddie Kingston will go into the match to score a win after losing his last two bouts.

