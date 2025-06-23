Jim Ross breaks silence on alleged heat with major AEW name: "Don't know where that came from"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross addressed whether he has any heat with a major AEW name after a shot was taken at him. JR also reflected on his personal relationship with the legend.

Jim Ross recently spoke about where he stands with the legendary Ric Flair. After JR was diagnosed with colon cancer, Flair took a shot at Ross, saying he should focus on recovery instead of seeking attention. Ric later deleted the post and clarified on X that it was a mere joke and should not be taken seriously.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked whether he has any bad blood with Ric Flair. JR cleared the air, saying he has no negative feelings towards The Nature Boy and he has great respect for him:

“No, not at all. I don’t know where that came from. People just want to dig up stuff and gossip like that. I have no agenda, negative or positive, with Ric. He knows I love and respect Ric Flair. He and I are fine as far as I’m concerned. I have great respect for Ric and what he has accomplished, so no issues at all with him, Conrad. I just hope he gets healthy and feels good, because pro wrestling needs Ric Flair. He’s a big part of the fabric of our business, and I hope his skin cancer is addressed and controlled.” [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Ross on his last talk with the legendary AEW name

Jim Ross also revealed that Ric Flair called him and left him a message after his cancer diagnosis, but they haven't talked since. In the same podcast, the AEW commentator opened up on Ric's skin cancer as well:

“I have not, actually. I heard he is battling skin cancer. I’ve had that, so I know what he’s going through. But I haven’t spoken to Ric. He called me early on when I was diagnosed—he called me and left me a message. But I haven’t spoken to him since that time.” [H/T Ringside News]

Both Jim Ross and Ric Flair are currently signed with AEW but haven't been on TV for quite some time now. Only time will tell when the two legends will return.

