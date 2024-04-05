Jim Ross calls 3-time WWE Women’s Champion ‘awfully bitter’

Jim Ross has referred to a three-time WWE Women's Champion as "awfully bitter." The star in question is Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world through her recollection of and revelations regarding her time in WWE in her recent memoir. Her observations elicited a response from Ross on the Grilling JR podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer lent his voice to the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades. Ross, now signed to AEW, shared his views on Rousey's remarks regarding the Stamford-based promotion.

"It's unsettling, honestly, I don't know that's the way to promote any product in a negative light," Ross said. "Negative light doesn't shine very brightly on most projects. I understand what she's doing. I understand why she's doing it. She wants to sell books and I'm sure her book is good. She's very outspoken, she's very honest, but I think sometimes you gotta unsaddle that negative horse, saddle it back up with something more positive and that would be my suggestion to her."

Ross pointed out that the former Smackdown Women's Champion did not favor Vince McMahon. Rousey's observations regarding the former WWE Chairman in her book seemingly confirm his opinion.

"I'm a big fan of Ronda Rousey. She's special. No one has ever been quite like her, but she's awfully bitter right now. I think she'd be better served talking about her book than talking about her experiences with WWE. You can sure tell by the little bit that I've read or heard from her, she sure as hell is not a fan of Mr. McMahon." [H/T Wrestling News.co]

WWE legend Jim Ross responded to CM Punk's scathing remarks on AEW

Jim Ross has been one of the mainstays of AEW since its foundation in 2019. The 72-year-old veteran seemingly broke his silence on CM Punk's explosive statements on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Best in The World unleashed a barrage of scathing remarks regarding his time and interactions in the Tony Khan-led company in an interview with Ariel Helwani. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross responded to the former AEW World Champion's comments.

“I saw a snippet of it. I didn’t see the whole thing. Again, my life, this has been a great weekend health-wise. That’s what I’m focusing on. I’m tired of all the negative news, all the bad news, and all the controversial stuff. It’s enough is enough. I think I mentioned to you, how much barbecue can a redneck eat? I’m tapping. Let’s move on, here. We got everybody’s point of view, we understand. No matter what anybody says in an interview, it’s not gonna solve the problems.”

JR's remarks seem to echo those made by Adam Copeland during his opening promo on the latest episode of Dynamite.

