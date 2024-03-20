Ronda Rousey fires major shots at Vince McMahon in her autobiography

Ronda Rousey's second autobiography is gaining steam ahead of its scheduled release in April 2024, as the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion fired shots at Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon's creative bookings were questionable before his eventual exit from WWE. However, superstars obliged and followed the creative directive regardless of the outcome.

In her second autobiography, "Our Fight: A Memoir," Ronda Rousey wrote about her time with WWE and opened up about key figures in the promotion. A small section was about Vince McMahon, and it detailed how she felt about the former boss.

"It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”

The 37-year-old star also addressed the Saudi Arabia shows:

“Pay-per-views are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.” [H/T - ITR]

The Baddest Woman on the Planet also spoke about The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess in her upcoming book.

Becky Lynch on why she never got a one-on-one against Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were the faces of the women's division heading into WrestleMania 35. However, Vince McMahon had other plans and added the second-generation star Charlotte Flair to the history-making match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

At the end of WrestleMania 35, Lynch, Rousey, and Flair made history as the first women to close the show. However, fans wanted to see The Man vs. The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a one-on-one match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, The Man explained why the dream match never happened in WWE. Moreover, she added that fans would possibly not appreciate it anymore as the time for it has passed.

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey's second autobiography is scheduled for April 2024. Meanwhile, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" is also expected to be released before the end of March 2024.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want Ronda Rousey to return for another run with WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion