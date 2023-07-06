Jim Ross calls former WWE Champion's signing a "gift" for AEW

Former WWE Commentator Jim Ross says that AEW's decision to sign Bryan Danielson is one of the best things they could have done. Now affiliated with the Blackpool Combat Club, Danielson is one of the top talents in the promotion.

Danielson is currently suffering from an injured arm, which will put him out of action for a few months. It was revealed that he will currently have a bigger role in AEW creative, so this might be where Danielson focuses his energy while nursing his injury.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stressed just how great The American Dragon's impact is on AEW. He explained that it isn't just limited to what he brings in the ring but how Danielson's experiences and knowledge help backstage as well.

"What a gift he is to the business. What a gift he is to AEW. I think Bryan Danielson could write television better than anybody we got," Ross said. "I think he's got a great mind for the business, and I'm sure that going forward, his contributions won't be limited to what happens bell-to-bell. He's a great addition to the team." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jim Ross says he would love more time with AEW if given the chance

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently got to talk about his future with AEW. While on his podcast, Grilling JR, Ross talked about how his health is improving after some scares recently. He also mentioned that his contract might end soon, and he is still unsure if he'll get the chance to come back.

However, if it was up to him, he wants to contribute to the promotion and help guide the young talent AEW has.

"I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don’t have a lot of time left on it, but I’ve got enough. I’m not concerned about that. Either I’m retained, or I’m not. I’m just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out. But I enjoy working for AEW. It’s fun to be part of a startup. I said that when I was hired. It’s great to see all these young guys start to come into their own, and I’d love to be there for the rest of the journey to help guide them along the way, almost in a talent relations type situation. I enjoy helping these kids." [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Ross is an icon in the business, and we have seen so many iconic moments with him announcing. Regardless of whether this might be the last of him as an announcer, fans will remember the highlights of his career.

Do you think this might be the end of Jim Ross' legendary career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

