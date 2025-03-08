  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Revolution
  • Jim Ross is convinced popular duo will get squashed at AEW Revolution 2025

Jim Ross is convinced popular duo will get squashed at AEW Revolution 2025

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Mar 08, 2025 22:09 GMT
Revolution 2025 is almost here (Image credit: AEW
Revolution 2025 is almost here (Image credit: AEW's official X/Twitter account)

AEW Revolution 2025 has almost arrived, and the card for the event is stacked with highly-anticipated matches. One of the most impactful may end up being the AEW World Tag Team Championship bout between The Outrunners and The Hurt Syndicate, which legendary commentator Jim Ross believes will be short and decisive.

Ad

The Outrunners have quickly become fan favorites in All Elite Wrestling, but Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd are about to face the biggest challenge of their careers. The two are set to clash with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin with the Tag Team Titles on the line.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross gave his prediction for the match. The WWE Hall of Famer believes in The Hurt Syndicate's dominance and, despite The Outrunners being fan-favorite underdogs, he thinks Lashley and Benjamin will end the match in a decisive way:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that The Hurt Syndicate kicks mortal a** and ends this thing. They're not going to work by the hour, as I have said. So, I think the champions will retain in a significant way," said Ross. [H/T: Fightful]
youtube-cover
Ad

The Hurt Syndicate delivers warning to The Outrunners ahead of AEW Revolution

The Outrunners won their opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Murder Machines on the February 26 episode of Dynamite. However, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd only managed to sneak the win after a distraction by The Hurt Syndicate.

Magnum and Floyd are massive underdogs at AEW Revolution, and The Hurt Syndicate wasn't afraid to remind them of it. On last week's Collision, MVP accepted The Outrunners as the number one contenders but also made it known that at Revolution, they'd be stepping into the ring with a couple of great white sharks.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has been dominant throughout their run in Tony Khan's promotion thus far. Whether they'll continue their path of destruction at AEW Revolution remains to be seen.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी