Jim Ross is convinced popular duo will get squashed at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 has almost arrived, and the card for the event is stacked with highly-anticipated matches. One of the most impactful may end up being the AEW World Tag Team Championship bout between The Outrunners and The Hurt Syndicate, which legendary commentator Jim Ross believes will be short and decisive.

The Outrunners have quickly become fan favorites in All Elite Wrestling, but Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd are about to face the biggest challenge of their careers. The two are set to clash with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin with the Tag Team Titles on the line.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross gave his prediction for the match. The WWE Hall of Famer believes in The Hurt Syndicate's dominance and, despite The Outrunners being fan-favorite underdogs, he thinks Lashley and Benjamin will end the match in a decisive way:

"I think that The Hurt Syndicate kicks mortal a** and ends this thing. They're not going to work by the hour, as I have said. So, I think the champions will retain in a significant way," said Ross. [H/T: Fightful]

The Hurt Syndicate delivers warning to The Outrunners ahead of AEW Revolution

The Outrunners won their opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Murder Machines on the February 26 episode of Dynamite. However, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd only managed to sneak the win after a distraction by The Hurt Syndicate.

Magnum and Floyd are massive underdogs at AEW Revolution, and The Hurt Syndicate wasn't afraid to remind them of it. On last week's Collision, MVP accepted The Outrunners as the number one contenders but also made it known that at Revolution, they'd be stepping into the ring with a couple of great white sharks.

The Hurt Syndicate has been dominant throughout their run in Tony Khan's promotion thus far. Whether they'll continue their path of destruction at AEW Revolution remains to be seen.

