Jim Ross declares former WWE star is AEW's MVP: "I told Tony Khan this"

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross is an experienced veteran in professional wrestling and has a great eye for talent. The legend recently recalled declaring Timeless Toni Storm the MVP of All Elite Wrestling to Tony Khan.

Toni Storm has proven to be one of the most successful signings of AEW. She is the current All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion and continues to grow in her gimmick as 'Timeless' Toni Storm. At the Revolution PPV, Toni Storm successfully defended her Women's World Title against Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match.

During the recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross heaped praise on Storm and called her the "MVP of All Elite Wrestling." He spoke about the match between Storm and Mariah May at Revolution and how the Timeless One has helped make a star out of The Glamour.

"I loved it. I loved the match. It's my favorite match on the show. It delivered. I talked to Toni before the show and she said, 'are you gonna put us over?' I said 'you gotta do things that gonna make me wanna put you over.' She said, 'Oh I will, don't worry.' It's coming. So, I love Toni Storm, I really do. I told Tony Khan this, I think she's our MVP. She just delivers man. She got some color and that really accentuated the dramatic aspect of the match."

He added that Storm was a "tremendous performer."

"It worked. So, Toni Storm is a tremendous performer. I love to watch her work. She's great backstage, she's great to talk to and she had a tremendous outing of the younger Mariah May who's Toni Storm is helping make a star out of and that's where I see it." [27:00 - 28:22]

Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Dynasty

During the March 19 edition of Dynamite, Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander faced off in the main event. Toni Storm also got mixed into the action, which led to The Timeless One challenging Megan Bayne for a title match at Dynasty.

The match is set for the All Elite Wrestling Dynasty PPV event. However, Toni Storm would likely retain the Women's World Championship as she won it back from Mariah May only in February 2025.

Fans will have to wait and see what transpires at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event.

