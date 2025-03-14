Congratulations to AEW stars Toni Storm and Mariah May

One of the most memorable AEW storylines in recent times is the rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May. The two stars have battled multiple times in recent times and their match at Revolution 2025 was particularly extraordinary.

At the Los Angeles pay-per-view, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm locked horns with Mariah May for her title. The clash was a Falls Count Anywhere match and had a Hollywood Ending. Both competitors gave it their all and according to many fans, their match should have main evented the pay-per-view.

Interestingly, this match received a full five-star rating from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

May and Storm made history by delivering the first ever five-star rated women's match outside of Japan. Additionally, two more matches from the show received a five star rating as well.

Sportskeeda congratulates May and Storm for this amazing feat. Hopefully, 2025 will be a great year for both of them.

AEW Women's World Champion delivered a stellar promo on this week's Dynamite

On this week's Dynamite, "Timeless" Toni Storm celebrated her Revolution title defense by delivering an amazing promo.

The former WWE star stated that she is ready for the next challenge and added that taking her down will be close to impossible.

"This past Sunday at Revolution, it was my Hollywood ending and a chunk of my heart will be gone forever. But when I look at my title, it is well worth it. And now it is time for a new beginning. This is the most talented locker room in all of professional wrestling. But we have so many World champions. When you fight with me, it’s like visiting the zoo. Because I bleed like a pig, and I will eat you like a lion. I promise you’ll never hear me meow. It will be messy, and it will be sweaty, but it will always be timeless!" said Storm. [H/T AEW's official website]

Toni Storm signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. From 2017 to 2021, she was a WWE star.

