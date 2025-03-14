Star who appeared at AEW Revolution lands major role in wrestling promotion

A renowned celebrity who made an appearance this past Sunday at AEW Revolution 2025 now occupies a significant position in a well-known wrestling company. Paul Walter Hauser has previously appeared and competed in Major League Wrestling several times recently.

An actor recognized for his performances in movies such as BlacKkKlansman, Cruella, and Inside Out 2, besides numerous other film and television productions, Hauser began his journey inside the squared circle in 2023. Since then, he has wrestled for multiple promotions in the indie circuit, including Wrestling Revolver, SHW and Major League Wrestling. He challenged for the MLW National Openweight Title in a four-way clash on an MLW show just last month.

Hauser, who had previously made appearances on AEW Dynamite and Rampage in 2023, was featured in a segment on March 9 at the Tony Khan-led company's PPV, Revolution. Days after the event, a report from Deadline has revealed that the 38-year-old star now occupies the role of Executive Producer in MLW. The promotion has additionally signed with Hauser's management company with goals of securing television and streaming distribution agreements for the Philadelphia-based promotion, as well as licensing deals.

In his position, the Afterparty star will help with MLW creative and expanding its reach across different media platforms. Speaking on his newest pro-wrestling role, Hauser said:

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and MLW represents everything I love about the sport— hard-hitting action, compelling characters, and innovative storytelling. I’m thrilled to join MLW as an Executive Producer and look forward to working alongside the team to bring fans the best possible experience.” [H/T - Deadline]

It remains to be seen what this development entails for Hauser with respect to future overlaps with AEW television.

Paul Walter Hauser may have unfinished business with AEW's QT Marshall

Paul Walter Hauser had an unpleasant encounter with QT Marshall during a panel discussion on the Zero Hour pre-show before Revolution 2025. The AEW star threw a cup of water (though the actor recently claimed it was alcohol) at Hauser in a show of blatant disrespect.

Marshall has seemingly no interest in apologizing for his actions, as he later took to X/Twitter to write:

"Sorry if I offended any celebrities but I stand by my opinion that they should leave the wrestling to the wrestlers."

However, Hauser is no longer an outsider in pro-wrestling. Considering the fact that he has openly promised retribution against Marshall, another AEW appearance could be in the cards for the new MLW Executive Producer.

