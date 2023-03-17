Jim Ross doubts 6-time WWE Champion would come out of retirement at WrestleMania 39

AEW commentator Jim Ross has expressed doubts about the six-time WWE Champion returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39. Ross suggested that it is highly unlikely that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would come out of retirement to compete in the event.

Stone Cold's return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 after nearly two decades away was a huge moment for wrestling fans worldwide. He competed in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens in his home state of Texas, causing the crowd to erupt with excitement.

On the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross commented on the Texas Rattlesnake's WrestleMania 39 plans. According to JR, the lack of plans for Steve Austin at the Show of Shows indicates that WWE hasn't presented him with an idea that meets his standards.

"It just tells me they haven't come up with the right idea that makes him happy. If he's not booked, it's because WWE didn't come up with an idea that he was high enough on to take the plunge again but I can't see him having another match," Ross said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Rumors of the Texas Rattlesnake facing Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood have been quashed as both men are now booked. Jim Ross believes Austin may appear in a non-wrestling capacity, potentially in an interview or by delivering a stunner.

WWE reportedly pitched fan favorite for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Stone Cold Steve Austin has made multiple pitches for potential matches at WrestleMania. The report also added that the legend is said to be in very good shape.

The report revealed that WWE Superstar LA Knight has been pitched as a potential opponent for Austin. It's unclear if there has been any progress on that front.

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Fightful is reporting that Stone Cold Steve Austin is leaning towards a match at WrestleMania "under the right money and situation" and that LA Knight is indeed being pitched as his opponent. Fightful is reporting that Stone Cold Steve Austin is leaning towards a match at WrestleMania "under the right money and situation" and that LA Knight is indeed being pitched as his opponent. https://t.co/h3yl8XcbnQ

The Hall of Famer is also set to do promotional work for the company's video game. While there's no official word on the former champion's return to the ring, the speculation continues to fuel excitement among wrestling fans.

