WWE fan favorite reportedly pitched to work with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39- Report

Speculation about WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential return to the ring has been swirling ever since the Texas Rattlesnake wrestled last year. Today, a new report is providing insight into WWE's internal efforts to get Austin back inside the squared circle.

Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. It was his first WWE match in nearly 20 years. Austin's abilities during the match excited fans at the prospect of the former WWE Champion wrestling again.

Multiple reports have revealed that Stone Cold was pitched to face off against stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, all of which were turned down for one reason or another.

In the latest report from Fightful Select, Stone Cold is in "very" good shape and has himself made multiple pitches for potential matches at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The report confirmed that current WWE Superstar LA Knight has been pitched; however, the outlet could not confirm if there has been any movement on this front. Fightful Select did note that the Hall of Famer is set to do "WWE-related promotional work" for WWE's video game soon.

To reiterate, as of right now, there is no official word on whether LA Knight would be Stone Cold Steve Austin's opponent at WrestleMania, only that his name was pitched within internal discussions.

WWE Fans have been begging for Stone Cold Steve Austin and LA Knight to face off at WrestleMania

There's no question that LA Knight (YEAH!) is one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the moment, and the former IMPACT World Champion knows it too.

LA Knight recently took to Twitter, proclaiming that he is tired of waiting for the company to provide him with an opponent at WrestleMania 39. This caused Twitter to erupt, with fans providing their thoughts on who Knight's opponent should be in April.

LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD

Overwhelmingly, fans expressed their desire for Stone Cold Steve Austin to answer the call. Fans lost their minds at the prospect of promo battles between Stone Cold and Knight. The idea of a "What?" vs. "Yeah!" chant is enough to make any WWE fan beam with excitement.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, LA Knight will square off against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes after the two sparred on social media earlier today.

