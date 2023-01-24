Roman Reigns is poised to head to his prime destination at WrestleMania 39 as the top champion in WWE. The Tribal Chief has been rumored to face off against his cousin, The Rock at the Showcase of the Immortals, but there might be alternate plans in place as well.
WrestleMania 39 is all set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 1st and 2nd with many fans expecting Roman Reigns to headline the show. However, WWE has still not confirmed a potential challenger to the Tribal Chief at Mania and has left fans to speculate.
Recent reports have now emerged stating that the Rock might not be coming back. The company has now made an alternate offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a big money match against Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 39.
The WWE Universe was understandably in shock over the news. Fans began to wonder about the likely possibility of The Head of the Table putting his titles on the line against the Rattlesnake. Many were excited to hear the once-in-a-lifetime dream scenario of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Roman Reigns putting it all on the line against each other in the ring.
However, a portion of the WWE Universe wasn't that convinced about a potential Roman and Steve Austin match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Some say that it wouldn't be a good fit for a main event Mania match. Fans instead called for Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn to be put in as replacements to headline the show.
WWE veteran wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to dethrone Roman Reigns
Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed what should happen if the main event Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin match takes place at WrestleMania 39.
The Tribal Chief's rumored opponents for Mania so far have been The Rock or Cody Rhodes. However, with reports now emerging that WWE has made an offer to Stone Cold to go against Reigns, the scene at the SoFi Stadium could be drastically different than originally expected.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo gave his thoughts on the dream match. He stated that he wants Austin to go over Reigns and then relinquish the titles sometime later:
"Can you imagine if you used Zayn and, because of the turn [Zayn betraying Reigns], Austin goes over, wins the title," Russo said. "But hold on for a second, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone]. Then Austin cuts the promo, 'Listen, man, after being in the ring with the best, I realized…' he can't go on anymore (…) He relinquishes that belt and then it's between Reigns and Zayn." [6:37 – 7:15]
Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.
Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here