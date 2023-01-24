Roman Reigns is poised to head to his prime destination at WrestleMania 39 as the top champion in WWE. The Tribal Chief has been rumored to face off against his cousin, The Rock at the Showcase of the Immortals, but there might be alternate plans in place as well.

WrestleMania 39 is all set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 1st and 2nd with many fans expecting Roman Reigns to headline the show. However, WWE has still not confirmed a potential challenger to the Tribal Chief at Mania and has left fans to speculate.

Recent reports have now emerged stating that the Rock might not be coming back. The company has now made an alternate offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a big money match against Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 39.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



has all the details. There was a huge money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a major match with Roman Reigns, made very quietly recently, Fightful Select has learned FightfulSelect.com has all the details. There was a huge money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a major match with Roman Reigns, made very quietly recently, Fightful Select has learnedFightfulSelect.com has all the details. https://t.co/ahDEc9WdER

The WWE Universe was understandably in shock over the news. Fans began to wonder about the likely possibility of The Head of the Table putting his titles on the line against the Rattlesnake. Many were excited to hear the once-in-a-lifetime dream scenario of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Roman Reigns putting it all on the line against each other in the ring.

King Jon 👑 @KingJon__



My guess is they pitched this for a future Saudi show and not Mania @WrestleOps This would be amazing.My guess is they pitched this for a future Saudi show and not Mania @WrestleOps This would be amazing.My guess is they pitched this for a future Saudi show and not Mania https://t.co/ReoPPh3Td5

J @JaimeMorales @WrestleOps Guess the rock really isn’t gonna be there @WrestleOps Guess the rock really isn’t gonna be there

Austin Wrestling @austin_wrestlin @WrestleOps That's a Huge W if not the Rock better we get Stone Cold @WrestleOps That's a Huge W if not the Rock better we get Stone Cold https://t.co/KxEEZHJUDT

However, a portion of the WWE Universe wasn't that convinced about a potential Roman and Steve Austin match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Some say that it wouldn't be a good fit for a main event Mania match. Fans instead called for Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn to be put in as replacements to headline the show.

LawyerBxy @Tbaxby_ @WrestleOps It sounds appealing but Cody Rhodes is the better fit. Also, I wish Cena came back around this time for a little while. Have Reigns drop a belt to Cena to break the record In Hollywood @WrestleOps It sounds appealing but Cody Rhodes is the better fit. Also, I wish Cena came back around this time for a little while. Have Reigns drop a belt to Cena to break the record In Hollywood

E t h a n @phaithful1423 @WrestleOps Only "old" guy that provides any value for Roman to beat, in where he stands currently, is Rock. And that's for the story. There'd be nothing to gain from a Roman/Austin match. Much rather Roman/Cody, Roman/Rock, Roman/Sami, something of that sort @WrestleOps Only "old" guy that provides any value for Roman to beat, in where he stands currently, is Rock. And that's for the story. There'd be nothing to gain from a Roman/Austin match. Much rather Roman/Cody, Roman/Rock, Roman/Sami, something of that sort

coolguysince01 @coolguysinceO1 @WrestleOps No that should be Cody or Sami’s spot not a 50 year old that can’t move @WrestleOps No that should be Cody or Sami’s spot not a 50 year old that can’t move

Pay-Z @Bread_Flanders @nbrsplx313 @WrestleOps If this was a 10 years ago Austin sure..but it definitely should be Cody 1000% @nbrsplx313 @WrestleOps If this was a 10 years ago Austin sure..but it definitely should be Cody 1000%

Josh @Josh3174 @WrestleOps Let the man enjoy his retirement. He had his "1 more match". @WrestleOps Let the man enjoy his retirement. He had his "1 more match".

WWE veteran wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to dethrone Roman Reigns

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed what should happen if the main event Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin match takes place at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief's rumored opponents for Mania so far have been The Rock or Cody Rhodes. However, with reports now emerging that WWE has made an offer to Stone Cold to go against Reigns, the scene at the SoFi Stadium could be drastically different than originally expected.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo gave his thoughts on the dream match. He stated that he wants Austin to go over Reigns and then relinquish the titles sometime later:

"Can you imagine if you used Zayn and, because of the turn [Zayn betraying Reigns], Austin goes over, wins the title," Russo said. "But hold on for a second, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone]. Then Austin cuts the promo, 'Listen, man, after being in the ring with the best, I realized…' he can't go on anymore (…) He relinquishes that belt and then it's between Reigns and Zayn." [6:37 – 7:15]

Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.

