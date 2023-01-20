"He's lying" - WWE fans refuse to believe latest report on why 50-year-old star may not return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans on Twitter have gone wild at the latest update on The Rock's status for his rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Hollywood star is yet to be locked in for the main event spot alongside his cousin at The Show of Shows.
According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Great One indicated to WWE that he wouldn't have enough time to get into the right shape for a 'Mania match against Reigns. Several fans instantly claimed The Rock was lying because of his incredible physique and gym routine.
However, there might be some substance to that claim. Being in shape is different from being 'ring ready,' as explained by Twitter user Stephanie Hypes. Despite that, the WWE Universe firmly believes The Rock will return at the Royal Rumble next Saturday before challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
The report could be a diversion tactic from WWE and The Rock to ensure his potential return remains a surprise, as a match between him and Roman Reigns has been teased for years. Meltzer did state that it might be a secret. Edge did the same thing, outright denying his rumored return in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. Of course, The Rated-R Superstar did return.
WWE has teased The Rock's return at the Royal Rumble ahead of Roman Reigns match
The company has aggressively hinted at The Rock returning and winning the Royal Rumble Match, which is why fans are unwilling to believe his apparent reason for not coming back. The biggest clue is the official poster for the Rumble Premium Live Event, which looks quite electrifying.
Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes' in-ring return at the Royal Rumble has been announced in advance, which makes one wonder if some bigger names are being kept as surprise entrants. The company has also released some new merchandise of The Rock, another indication of the return potentially happening.
