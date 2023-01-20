"He's lying" - WWE fans refuse to believe latest report on why 50-year-old star may not return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans on Twitter have gone wild at the latest update on The Rock's status for his rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Hollywood star is yet to be locked in for the main event spot alongside his cousin at The Show of Shows.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Great One indicated to WWE that he wouldn't have enough time to get into the right shape for a 'Mania match against Reigns. Several fans instantly claimed The Rock was lying because of his incredible physique and gym routine.

However, there might be some substance to that claim. Being in shape is different from being 'ring ready,' as explained by Twitter user Stephanie Hypes. Despite that, the WWE Universe firmly believes The Rock will return at the Royal Rumble next Saturday before challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Check out some of their reactions:

francesca ucey @beckysbiceps WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.



- WON Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.- WON https://t.co/TUX4jtfKp1 He's lying. twitter.com/WrestlePurists… He's lying. twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor I think WWE/The Rock are trying to throw people off the scent right now. Still believe the match is on. I think WWE/The Rock are trying to throw people off the scent right now. Still believe the match is on.

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes @WrestlePurists For the record being in shape and "ring ready" are different things. I've heard wrestlers talk about this.. got have your endurance in check. That being said this is cap. @WrestlePurists For the record being in shape and "ring ready" are different things. I've heard wrestlers talk about this.. got have your endurance in check. That being said this is cap.

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ see ya next week bro @WrestlePurists blud said the rock is not in shape like whatsee ya next week bro @WrestlePurists blud said the rock is not in shape like what 😭😭 see ya next week bro https://t.co/LA7vHB8RAK

vaderbucketts24 @VaderBuckets @WrestlingNewsCo Rock is doing the smart thing deny it until rumble it's what edge did back in 2020 @WrestlingNewsCo Rock is doing the smart thing deny it until rumble it's what edge did back in 2020

snowboiiii @snowboiiii WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.



- WON Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.- WON https://t.co/TUX4jtfKp1 for sure, dwayne twitter.com/wrestlepurists… for sure, dwayne twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @TheRajGiri I don’t believe the report. WWE is likely trying to keep Rock’s return a secret. They’ve been building this match up for over two years with The Bloodline saga. I fully believe Rock will be at the Rumble and facing Roman at WrestleMania. @TheRajGiri I don’t believe the report. WWE is likely trying to keep Rock’s return a secret. They’ve been building this match up for over two years with The Bloodline saga. I fully believe Rock will be at the Rumble and facing Roman at WrestleMania.

Tingus Pingus @TingusPingus__ WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.



- WON Since a deadline for WrestleMania plans is coming, The Rock indicated he won’t have time to get into the shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match vs Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future.- WON https://t.co/TUX4jtfKp1 Not buying this at all. Good plan by Rocky to try and deflect some expectations here but they played their hand when they released new merch lol twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Not buying this at all. Good plan by Rocky to try and deflect some expectations here but they played their hand when they released new merch lol twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

The report could be a diversion tactic from WWE and The Rock to ensure his potential return remains a surprise, as a match between him and Roman Reigns has been teased for years. Meltzer did state that it might be a secret. Edge did the same thing, outright denying his rumored return in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. Of course, The Rated-R Superstar did return.

WWE has teased The Rock's return at the Royal Rumble ahead of Roman Reigns match

The company has aggressively hinted at The Rock returning and winning the Royal Rumble Match, which is why fans are unwilling to believe his apparent reason for not coming back. The biggest clue is the official poster for the Rumble Premium Live Event, which looks quite electrifying.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes' in-ring return at the Royal Rumble has been announced in advance, which makes one wonder if some bigger names are being kept as surprise entrants. The company has also released some new merchandise of The Rock, another indication of the return potentially happening.

What are your thoughts on The Great One potentially winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Leave them in the comments section below!

Poll : Will The Rock return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023? Yes No 5 votes