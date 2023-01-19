Could this 50-year-old star return to WWE and win the Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns?

WWE's first Premium Live Event of 2023 is swiftly approaching - the Royal Rumble is upon us. It will kick off the road to WrestleMania 39. The titular matches will determine the male and female challengers for the company's world titles at The Show of Shows.

The 30-man Rumble feels more important this year as it will determine who will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief does have a match at the event, but he is expected to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

The biggest match Reigns could have at 'Mania is against his cousin, The Rock. This dream bout has been teased since he declared himself The Head of the Table. If it does happen, The Great One would have to win the Royal Rumble! But will he?

It depends on availability, especially with the Dwayne Johnson-led XFL going on from February to April. The Rock could be too busy to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, WWE has left several hints indicating that the Hollywood megastar could indeed win the Rumble.

WWE has teased The Rock for Royal Rumble 2023

The biggest clue might be in front of us, as the official poster for Royal Rumble 2023 looks a bit too electrifying. This might be an intentional move from Triple H to build anticipation for The Rock's comeback and subsequent Rumble victory.

Bray Wyatt was similarly teased ahead of Extreme Rules, and The Game delivered on that.

Another potential indication that The Great One is returning is that Cody Rhodes' own Rumble return was announced in advance. The American Nightmare was tipped to be a surprise entrant and win the match, but could this mean an even bigger surprise is in store? We think it could happen!

What are your thoughts on The Rock potentially winning the 2023 Men's Rumble and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Leave them in the comments section below!

