Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's XFL signs with leading television networks

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently announced that the Xtreme Football League (XFL) has signed a multi-year television deal with ABC, ESPN & FX.

In 2001, Vince McMahon introduced the football league where he envisioned the emergence of sports entertainment and football. While it ran successfully for a single season, viewership decreased the following season and the league was forced to shut down.

In 2020, McMahon relaunched the XFL after nearly 19 years of inactivity. Due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO of WWE had to file for bankruptcy thus canceling the season. In August 2020, the People's Champion alongside his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the XFL for $15million.

Recently, the XFL issued a press release which stated that the global multi-year agreement would run from 2023 to 2027. The 2023 season of the game will commence on February 18, 2023, and all 43 games of the season will be aired on ABC, ESPN and FX networks.

The XFL officially announced the deal on Twitter, stating the details of the multi-year agreement.

"We're making it official! We've formed a multi-year agreement w/ @WaltDisneyCo & @ESPN, who will have exclusive broadcast rights for all 2023–2027 game day content, tentpole events & more.Ea ch season's 43 games will be aired & streamed across ABC, ESPN, and FX. #DisneyUpfront22"

The Rock has a vested interest in football which goes back to his days in college where he played for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Rock unveiled the new XFL logo this year

In April this year, The Rock unveiled the new XFL logo for the league.

The People's Champion announced the new logo via a three-part tweet wherein he explained the meaning of each letter of XFL.

"Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG! #XFL2023"

In addition to the XFL, the actor turned producer is focussing on his sitcom Young Rock, which was recently renewed for a third season. Adding to his list of projects, he also announced that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will be producing the film adaptation of It Takes Two video game for Amazon Prime Video.

