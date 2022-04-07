The Rock unveils new XFL logo ahead of 2023 season

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has released the new logo for the XFL.

The former pro wrestler and actor purchased the league for $15 million from WWE chairman Vince McMahon in 2020. Johnson bought the league with his business partner Dany Garcia, who led a consortium with Gerry Cardinale.

The XFL's 2020 season had to be abandoned just five weeks in due to the COVID pandemic, which led the league to file for bankruptcy.

Johnson took to Twitter to release the new logo along with a video promotion of the league, which is due to start in February 2023.

Johnson posted:

"Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.

"X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity.

"Now LFG! #XFL2023"

The league currently has eight teams divided into two divisions of four. The West Division is currently home to the Dallas Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and the Seattle Dragons.

The East Division is made up of the D.C. Defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers.

XFL has different rules to the NFL

Tampa Bay Vipers v Los Angeles Wildcats

The XFL is more fan-focused with several rules differing greatly from the NFL. The point after touchdown (PAT) kick has been replaced with a scrimmage play. The number of points a team can score from the play is dependant on how far the team that just scored takes the snap from the goaline. A successful two-yard attempt adds one point to the team's total, a conversion from five-yards adds two and an attempt from ten yards is worth three points.

Teams can throw two forward passes on a single play, provided both have been made from behind the line of scrimmage. For example, if the quarterback's initial pass is tipped and finds its way back to the quarterback, they can then throw the football downfield again.

These are just two unique rules that make the new league must-watch football when the league commences in 2023.

With The Rock at the heart of everything the league is doing going forward, there are bound to be fireworks as the new league looks to compete with the NFL. The season runs from February through to April, which will give the league more exposure as it will not be competing with the NFL for viewers.

