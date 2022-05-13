Young Rock renewed for a third season 

WWE icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s biographical sitcom, Young Rock, has been renewed for a third season by NBC,

Young Rock first aired in February last year. The sitcom follows Johnson's upbringing and entry into the world of wrestling. The former WWE Champion is also often featured on the show. Produced by his Seven Bucks Productions company, the show has garnered positive reviews since its debut on the silver screen.

The second season solely focuses on The Rock’s time in high school, college football, and preparing for his wrestling career. Brian Gewirtz, Vice President of Seven Bucks Productions, shared a tweet about the announcement.

“We’re BACK baby! Can’t wait to dive into Season 3 of #YoungRock! This is shaping up to be a helluva week!”

There was a Christmas Special episode for in December last year between the first and second seasons. There is no confirmation on the premiere date of the third season.

AEW star appeared as a WWE veteran on Young Rock

On the latest episode of the show, AEW star Colt Cabana appeared on the show as the Brooklyn Brawler. Cabana’s uncanny resemblance to the WWE legend allowed him to be cast in the role.

The show has featured the characters of many WWE legends, including The Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mankind, and many others.

Colt Cabana tweeted a picture of himself in the role:

Colt Cabana @ColtCabana



Join me after on I’ll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite’s episode of The Young Rock on NBC.Join me after on Twitch.tv/ColtCabana and for a fun q&a I’ll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite’s episode of The Young Rock on NBC. Join me after on Twitch.tv/ColtCabana and for a fun q&a https://t.co/yETZiebGFs

From his first match to hinting at potential feuds, Young Rock has it all. While it is yet to be determined whether The Brahma Bull will make an in-ring return any time soon, he seems to have indicated a feud with Roman Reigns on the show.

Would you like to see The People's Champion challenge The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Angana Roy