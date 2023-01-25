Legendary WWE star approached for a match against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

As per the latest reports, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was approached by the company for a match against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

It was recently noted by Fightful that the promotion pitched a match between Stone Cold and Reigns for WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer provided an update on the situation, stating that WWE approached Austin for a match against Brock Lesnar.

Providing further clarification on Twitter, Dave Meltzer noted that the company wanted the Texas Rattlesnake to face either Lesnar or Reigns and both matches were pitched for the Showcase of the Immortals. However, nothing is confirmed as of this writing.

The Beast Incarnate returned to action on the latest edition of RAW as he cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship match against Austin Theory. Lesnar and Lashley have some unresolved issues and it looks like they could collide at WrestleMania for the third encounter between them.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will be in action at Royal Rumble where he will defend his coveted undisputed world titles against Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief has also had to deal with internal problems in The Bloodline in recent weeks, with Sami Zayn's association with the group in question.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlined WWE WrestleMania last year

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate are two of the most popular pro wrestling stars of the current time. Both stars have dominated the WWE landscape over the past few years and this was on display at WrestleMania last year.

The duo headlined WrestleMania 38 in Texas in a title vs. title match. Lesnar's WWE Championship was on the line against Roman's Universal Title with the winner taking it all. In the end, the Tribal Chief reigned supreme to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Bloodline leader has held on to both world titles since then, defeating the likes of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre along the way. Recently, there were reports of Reigns being stripped of one of the championships. However, that does not look likely in the near future.

Brock Lesnar returned to challenge Roman Reigns once again at SummerSlam. However, the Beast Incarnate could not overcome The Bloodline's numbers advantage. He has since been involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley.

What do you make of Stone Cold either facing Lesnar or Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

