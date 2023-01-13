Major changes planned for Roman Reigns' title reign amid WWE sale rumors- Reports

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns could soon drop one of his world titles if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Tribal Chief made history at WrestleMania last year when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a 'Winner Takes All' match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held on to the titles ever since, beating the likes of Logan Paul, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre along the way.

Roman Reigns has shown no signs of slowing down, begging the question of who can usurp him. With Reigns holding both titles, RAW has been without a world champion for almost a year, which has arguably hampered the red brand.

There have been talks of Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship as punishment for The Bloodline's invasion of RAW. Xero News recently added that there have been internal talks of separating the two titles, which could happen as soon as the upcoming 30th-anniversary edition of the flagship show.

The news source added that The Usos could also end up losing the RAW Tag Team titles soon:

"There has been some internal talks of the Usos dropping the raw belts. On the same hand the same talks are going round about Roman dropping the WWE title. IF the internal pitches get approved this could be as early as Raw 30. However I will state this is mearly talks atm," Xero News reported.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline was once again present on WWE RAW this week

After dominating SmackDown for over two years, The Bloodline has recently started appearing on the red brand more often. The group received a warning from Adam Pearce last week after they caused chaos.

However, that did not stop them from appearing on the flagship show this Monday as the Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens after his match against Baron Corbin. This led Adam Pearce to book a Tag Team Turmoil match, with the winners getting the chance to face The Usos for the RAW Tag Team titles. Solo Sikoa also faced Dolph Ziggler in a singles match.

The Tag Team Turmoil was won by Judgment Day, who will now face the Samoans for the RAW tag titles. The date for the bout is still unknown.

With reports suggesting a title split, the natural direction would be Jimmy and Jey Uso losing to Judgment Day. However, it'll be interesting to see how the promotion strips Roman Reigns of the WWE Championship if they decide to go down that route.

