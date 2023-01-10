The Bloodline attacks former Universal Champion on WWE RAW

The Bloodline was in a destructive mood on WWE RAW for the second week running. After destroying the ringside area last week, the heel faction attacked former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on Monday night.

Kevin Owens made his way to the ring to cut a promo when he was interrupted by JBL and Baron Corbin. After a war of words, an impromptu match was announced between Kevin Owens and The Modern Day Wrestling God.

It was their first singles match in over a year, and their first singles match ever on the red brand. Corbin earned a close nearfall with the Deep Six, but the Prizefighter fought back and delivered a Stunner for the win.

The Bloodline made their way to ringside after the match, coming through the crowd to attack the Canadian superstar. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso attacked the former Ring of Honor star before the latter got hold of a steel chair and fended them off.

Kevin Owens will face the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, at Royal Rumble in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from The Tribal Chief. Prior to that, he will take on former best friend and longtime rival Sami Zayn on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

