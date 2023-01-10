Bloodline member to face former World Champion in a first-time ever match on WWE RAW - Reports

The Bloodline is set to be in action yet again on WWE RAW this week. As per the latest report, Solo Sikoa will represent the group in a singles match against the former World Heavyweight Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

The villainous faction kickstarted last week's RAW with an invasion. They went on to cause chaos at ringside, even raising their hands on security. Adam Pearce later came out to confront the group. In the end, the RAW locker chased Roman Reigns' group out of the ring.

According to Xero News, the heel faction will once again be on the red brand tonight as Solo Sikoa is set to take on Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one contest.

The Enforcer defeated Elias in a Music City Street Fight last week and will be looking forward to extending his winning record as he faces the Show Off for the first time in his career.

The news source also added that Kevin Owens would take on Baron Corbin, while Judgment Day is also expected to be back on TV programming after last week's hiatus.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rising WWE star recently hinted at going after The Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Led by Roman Reigns, the group currently holds almost all the major titles in the men's division.

However, rising star Grayson Waller seems unfazed by the stable's dominance. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the NXT Superstar stated that he's defeated Solo Sikoa in the past and could take on Roman Reigns as well:

"You know Roman Reigns is the toughest challenge in this entire industry right now. No one can beat him. But I do have experience in beating a Bloodline member, not many people can say that. I've beat Solo Sikoa and I've beat him pretty easily lad. So if I get in there with Roman and I have time, and I can come up with some strategy. I can get some backup cause like that guy's got 16 cousins, and 7 uncles, the ring is just covered in Bloodline members," said Waller.

The Tribal Chief and his faction have dominated SmackDown over the last two years. It seems like the group has now shifted its focus to WWE's flagship show, as they have been present on RAW numerous times in the last few months.

