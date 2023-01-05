"Roman Reigns is the toughest challenge" - Rising WWE Superstar hints at going after The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE ever since he made a shocking return at SummerSlam 2020 and established himself as the biggest villain in the industry. Men's Iron Survivor winner Grayson Waller recently hinted at going after The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

In 2020, Reigns became one of the most prominent heels in the company after making his return, aligning with Paul Heyman and winning the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has been dominating SmackDown for years and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The Bloodline as a whole has been unstoppable, defeating dozens of superstars who have stood in their path. The stable currently holds four major championships from both brands. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Grayson Waller hinted at going after The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline:

"You know Roman Reigns is the toughest challenge in this entire industry right now. No one can beat him. But I do have experience in beating a Bloodline member, not many people can say that. I've beat Solo Sikoa and I've beat him pretty easily lad. So if I get in there with Roman and I have time, and I can come up with some strategy. I can get some backup cause like that guy's got 16 cousins, and 7 uncles, the ring is just covered in Bloodline members." (From 8:41 to 9:05)

Last month, Grayson Waller became the inaugural Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline. Waller is set to face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil.

Roman Reigns is rumored to defend the titles against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

In November 2022, Kevin Owens made his return to the blue brand to go up against The Bloodline. He joined Team Brawling Brutes to face The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Unfortunately, Owens was unable to get the job done at the event as he was betrayed by Sami Zayn, who low-blowed him, allowing The Bloodline to capitalize and win the match.

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns to a tag team match. Reigns picked Zayn from The Bloodline while Owens asked John Cena to be his partner for the match.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, Cena and Owens successfully defeated Roman Reigns and Zayn. It looks like the rivalry between the two former Universal Champions will continue with a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

