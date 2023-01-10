Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns' former rival on WWE RAW - Reports

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could be a memorable one as Kevin Owens is reportedly set to go one-on-one against the last man to defeat Roman Reigns in singles action via pinfall or submission, Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin had a lengthy feud against the Tribal Chief on SmackDown back in 2019. At the time, the Lone Wolf was the King of the Ring Winner and sported the King Corbin gimmick. He was heavily pushed by the WWE creative team and scored multiple victories over the Big Dog.

Corbin defeated the current WWE Universal Champion on an episode of SmackDown in 2019 and picked up a huge win over the same opponent at WWE TLC 2019 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. This made Corbin one of the few men to have scored multiple wins over the Head of the Table.

According to a report from Xero News, on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Baron Corbin is set to face the man who will challenge Roman Reigns for the world titles at Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens.

This will be the first singles match between the two in over a year. They have faced each other four times in singles action on television. Surprisingly, Baron Corbin has won three out of those four matches.

However, with Royal Rumble fast approaching, it seems unlikely that he will make it four wins out of five, as management would want Kevin Owens to pick up momentum.

WWE veteran commented on Roman Reigns possibly being a babyface

The Tribal Chief is in possession of both the world title belts. If it stays like that by WrestleMania, he might end up pulling double duty.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell discussed the former Shield member wrestling on both nights of WrestleMania as well as being a babyface in the future.

"Well, him [Roman Reigns] two nights in a row. He's got to win the first night anyway. He can't lose the first night and then come back and defend a title, I don't know, but sometimes that happens, so intertwined, it's hard to unravel it. I'd love to see Gunther in that picture somewhere, not with Roman because I think we got heel vs. heel. But still, I think Roman would be the overwhelming babyface, overwhelming," said Mantell. [From 37:56 to 38:36]

Roman Reigns has been the world champion for over two years. With Cody Rhodes and The Rock rumored to be his WrestleMania opponents, his historic run could be coming to an end.

