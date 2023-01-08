"Roman would be the overwhelming babyface"- WWE veteran claims Roman Reigns would be a better face in a match against current champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns competing for two nights at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens challenged The Tribal Chief to a singles match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, which the latter accepted.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that Reigns might lose on the first night and win on the second night of WrestleMania. He also suggested that The Tribal Chief would make an incredible babyface:

"Well, him two nights in a row. He's got to win the first night anyway. He can't lose the first night and then come back and defend a title, I don't know, but sometimes that happens, so intertwined, it's hard to unravel it. I'd love to see Gunther in that picture somewhere, not with Roman because I think we got heel vs. heel. But still, I think Roman would be the overwhelming babyface, overwhelming," said Mantell. (37:56- 38:36)

Dutch Mantell said Roman Reigns should face Gunther

Dutch Mantell stated that he would like to see Roman Reigns face Imperium member Gunther.

In continuation of the same interview, Mantell mentioned that he wants Gunther to win the Royal Rumble and then face The Tribal Chief:

"Who I would like to win the Royal Rumble would be Gunther. That's who I like, but that would place Roman Reigns vs. Gunther, you don't want that. I would turn Roman," said Mantell.

He further added that Reigns and Gunther would put on a blockbuster performance if they were booked properly.

"Yeah, but if you got Gunther hot and then he did something to Roman, then you got busisnes. I mean, big business. I think they would beat the living crap out of each other," added Mantell.

