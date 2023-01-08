"Standing behind [The] Rock at Mania" - Wrestling fans react to Triple H reportedly bringing in WWE legend's adopted son

Triple H is reportedly interested in signing a WWE legend's adopted son and fans have already started a fantasy booking for him. The legend's son in question is Tama Tonga of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tama Tonga is a Tongan-American professional wrestler who is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku. He is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, a title he won for the second time at the recently concluded Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Tonga is also a founding member of the popular faction Bullet Club.

It was recently reported that Triple H and WWE are interested in the 40-year old star. The news came a few days after it was reported that the Stamford-based company is interested in another star of Tongan decent, Hikuleo. Hikuleo is Tama Tonga's brother and a former member of the Bullet Club.

With the company's interestn two wrestlers with Tongan roots, fans have taken to Twitter to express their views. They pondered the possibility of seeing a possible Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and the Usos) vs. Tongan Bloodline feud in the future. Others speculated if Tama Tonga could be a part of the Bloodline instead.

Xero News @NewsXero Per Fightful: WWE have internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga! Per Fightful: WWE have internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga!

Phil Mansfield @Mansfield_Phil_ @NewsXero GoDs a package deal, especially if they have interest in Hiku. @NewsXero GoDs a package deal, especially if they have interest in Hiku.

Mr J.L. @MrJL_138 @NewsXero I want that Haku Bloodline standing behind Rock at Mania @NewsXero I want that Haku Bloodline standing behind Rock at Mania

WWE legend recalled Triple H telling him he wouldn't be in the Royal Rumble

Triple H has sanctioned a lot of returns since taking over. However, WWE legend Jake 'the Snake' Roberts received a snub from the Game in 2014 with respect to his participation in the Royal Rumble match that year.

"Hunter [Triple H]," Roberts replied when asked who gave him the news. "Whenever he wanted me to come into the Hall of Fame, that's when they told me the Royal Rumble wouldn't happen." [1:00 – 1:08]

The current AEW manager then stated that he understood why that decision was made.

"It hurt, man, because I thought I was ready. No [not optimistic about returning after that]. There comes a time where, even as good as you are or as great as you are, that you take away from the show with your presence, and they don't want the fans focusing on this old fart here. They want the fans focusing on the new talent, cheering them on." [1:17 – 1:55]

The 2023 Royal Rumble is right around the corner and the anticipation is palpable. A number of big names like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and The Rock could make their returns as the Road to WrestleMania officially gets underway.

