Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania opponent was approached for a match against Brock Lesnar - Reports

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is one of the biggest topics in wrestling right now.

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that Stone Cold Steve Austin was pitched as an opponent for The Tribal Chief. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer provided an update stating that The Texas Rattlesnake was pitched as an opponent for Brock Lesnar instead.

"The [Austin] match that was not Roman Reigns, it was Brock Lesnar," Meltzer said. "But as you can tell pretty much by the show [last night], it's not happening," Dave Meltzer said.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to television when he showed up during the main event of RAW XXX. The Beast Incarnate interfered during the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. He delivered an F5 to both superstars before stacking Theory on top of The All Mighty.

It appears that the feud between Lashley and Brock Lesnar will be revived. Their last match came at the Crown Jewel premium live event in November 2022. Despite being on the back foot for most of the bout, Lesnar somehow emerged victorious.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have fought at WrestleMania multiple times

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have squared off against each other in the main event of WrestleMania on three separate occasions.

Their first match in the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals came at WrestleMania 31. While they had a great singles match, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to make it a Triple Threat Match. The Messiah won the title in what went down as the 'Heist of the Century.'

They fought in the main event three years later at WrestleMania 34. It wasn't a great match, as the former UFC star picked up the win after just over 15 minutes.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, the two juggernauts squared off in the main event of Night Two. It was a title unification match, and The Head of the Table picked up the win. This was not the end of their rivalry as they wrestled again in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022, which Reigns won.

