Jim Ross gives details on Brodie Lee's cause of death

Jim Ross has opened up about Brodie Lee’s medical situation before his death. The AEW announcer said Lee, real name Jon Huber, had double lung failure and he did not qualify for a lung transplant. When doctors took Lee off his machines, he sadly passed away at the age of 41.

The wrestling world has paid its respects to Brodie Lee since his death was announced on December 26, 2020. WWE produced a video package for the former Wyatt Family member (known as Luke Harper in WWE), while AEW held a tribute show on Dynamite.

Speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Ross gave details on what he was told about Brodie Lee’s condition.

“I haven’t seen or heard of an autopsy,” Ross said. “All I know is he had double lung failure and his lungs were so bad that he didn’t qualify for a transplant. As I heard the story, whether it’s totally accurate or not, I don’t know, they took him off his machines to see if he could kick out himself because that’s about the only chance he had. It obviously didn’t work, so it’s a sad, sad time for all of us.”

Brodie Lee’s ‘Exalted in Heaven’ shirt is available for fans to buy on Pro Wrestling Tees. All proceeds from shirt sales will benefit the family of Brodie Lee. SK Wrestling's Jose G. has more reaction to Lee's death in the video above.

AEW honors Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee's former tag team partner, Erick Redbeard, appeared on AEW Dynamite

AEW paid tribute to Brodie Lee on the December 30, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Members of Brodie Lee’s villainous Dark Order faction teamed up with fan favorites throughout the memorial episode.

Tony Khan presented Brodie Lee’s eight-year-old son, Brodie Lee Jr., with the AEW TNT Championship at the end of the night. Brodie Lee Jr., who has officially been signed by AEW, also hit MJF with a kendo stick earlier in the show.