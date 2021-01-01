Watch: WWE posts new tribute video for Brodie Lee with several Superstars remembering him

WWE has posted a special tribute video remembering the life of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee, who recently passed away at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. Lee worked for WWE under the ring name Luke Harper for over seven years.

In the video posted on WWE's Twitter account, several Superstars and producers talked about the late great wrestler.

WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber.



Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/Ltk0RtZXrr — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020

The likes of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce, and Jason Jordan remembered Brodie Lee and shared some heartwarming stories about him.

Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, multiple WWE Superstars paid tribute to Brodie Lee in their own way. However, WWE received criticism from current IMPACT Wrestling star, Brian Myers, for not giving the late wrestler a 10-bell salute at the beginning of the show or airing a proper video package about him.

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, in WWE

Brodie Lee signed with WWE in 2012 and started working in NXT under the ring name of Luke Harper. He was well known for his work as part of The Wyatt Family. During his seven-year-long career with WWE, Brodie Lee won several championships including the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team titles. He also held the Intercontinental Championship once during his tenure with the company.

Brodie Lee's last televised WWE match came at the Crown Jewel PPV in 2019 where he was part of a battle royal. Shortly after that on December 8, he was released from his WWE contract and went on to join AEW in March 2020.