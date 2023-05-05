Jim Ross gives possible reason why former WWE Superstar ended their 13-year tenure with the company

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has given his opinion on why former WWE Superstar Naomi left the company after 13 years.

Naomi debuted as Trinity Fatu at IMPACT Wrestling last week. After signing with them in 2009, she left WWE last year with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks). She stated that her departure from the promotion was due to the mistreatment and poor handling she experienced while working there.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross said that Fatu may have left WWE due to wanting more control over her character. He believes involving talents in creative is positive for all and leads to better performances.

“You get motivated talents like that, that come in, they want to express their own creativity and that may be one of the things that led her out of WWE,” Ross said.

Furthermore, he said Trinity left the promotion due to not having control over her persona. Ross questioned why companies wouldn't involve their talents in creative:

“I don’t know, but that’s a viable option, I guess, her not having a say in her own TV persona. You always wanna motivate your talents to come and join in their creative. If you do, they’re a lot more likely to pull it off in a big manner. It’s part of their idea, and I don’t know why you’d not want a talent to be involved in creative.” [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expresses surprise at Trinity Fatu's move to IMPACT Wrestling

Jim Ross praised Trinity Fatu's positive contributions to the wrestling community inside and outside the ring.

Ross had not expected Fatu to join IMPACT and said she could have also been a great addition to AEW's talent pool.

"I was surprised she went there, not because I thought she was coming to work for AEW, but that wouldn’t have been a bad landing spot for her as to the ongoing depth initiative, getting more talent that can work and that has some experience, and adding a piece here and a piece there to continue to build that division," said he.

Fatu surprised fans by joining IMPACT Wrestling, despite rumors of her moving to AEW or NJPW.

Are you surprised by Trinity Fatu's debut in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

