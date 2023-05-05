Jim Ross was "surprised" to see 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion leave WWE to join rival company

Jim Ross expressed his surprise at the news of former Smackdown Women's Champion, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), leaving WWE to join a rival company, IMPACT Wrestling.

Fatu surprised fans by debuting at IMPACT Wrestling taping on April 28, despite rumors of her moving to AEW or NJPW with her former tag team partner Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

During a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Trinity Fatu’s decision. Ross praised her positive contributions to the wrestling community both inside and outside the ring.

"Yeah, she’s such a nice person, too, more importantly to many, a locker room person. A good citizen, wrestling citizen in her community. So, I think she’ll help anybody," Ross said.

Ross also admitted that he was surprised by Fatu’s move to IMPACT, stating that he had not expected her to join the promotion:

"I was surprised she went there, not because I thought she was coming to work for AEW, but that wouldn’t have been a bad landing spot for her as to the ongoing depth initiative, getting more talent that can work and that has some experience, and adding a piece here and a piece there to continue to build that division." [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) opens up about WWE exit

Trinity Fatu recently shared her experience regarding her controversial exit from WWE in May 2022. Fatu left the promotion with her former tag team partner Mercedes Moné.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trinity revealed that she left due to the way she was treated and handled by WWE that day, which broke her.

"Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 “I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day.“



- Trinity Fatu on the day she left WWE



Everyone who blamed Mercedes Moné and said she lured Trinity away from WWE owes her an apology “I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day.“- Trinity Fatu on the day she left WWEEveryone who blamed Mercedes Moné and said she lured Trinity away from WWE owes her an apology https://t.co/2EcqzzzVqG

Trinity's decision to join IMPACT Wrestling was unexpected, but she is happily embracing the opportunity. She expressed her gratitude for the warm reception she received upon joining the organization.

What are your thoughts on Trinity Fatu joining IMPACT Wrestling?

