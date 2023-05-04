Former WWE star Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) comments on her IMPACT Wrestling debut 

This past week, fans witnessed the return of ex-WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (a.k.a Naomi) as she made her debut for IMPACT Wrestling.

The 35-year-old's final appearance for the sports entertainment giant took place in May 2022. She and her teammate Sasha Banks walked out of the arena before an episode of RAW due to their dissatisfaction with their booking as a tag team.

Following on from her IMPACT Wrestling debut this past week, Trinity shared her thoughts whilst speaking to Ring The Belle.

“It felt really good, you know its scary when you’re away for a while and you do come back not knowing what the reactions gunna be, if you’re gonna be missed, if you know fans still care, if they still remember. So I was extremely nervous about that but Chicago reassured that me that they still got love for ya girl!" (From 0:42 to 1:05)

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's first match in IMPACT saw her defeat 31-year-old star KiLynn King.

Trinity Fatu on her WWE exit

Despite both her and Sasha Banks' popular status with the fans, WWE was quick to remove both stars from the tag team title picture after they walked out last May.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Trinity finally gave her side of the story on one of wrestling's most controversial moments of 2022.

"Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me." [H/T Sportskeeda]

As well as Trinty, Sasha Banks also left WWE, with her now starring as one of the biggest acts in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Banks now performs under the new ring name, Mercedes Moné.

