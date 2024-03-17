Jim Ross gives his verdict on Pat McAfee as a WWE commentator

Jim Ross is one of the most popular wrestling commentators, and wrestling fans consider him to be one of the best, if not the best. So, when Good Ole JR gave his verdict about Pat McAfee, who's recently started commentating for WWE, it grabbed headlines.

Ross opened up about his thoughts on Pat McAfee on the recent episode of his podcast, Grillin' JR, and had only good things to say about the former football punter.

"I'm impressed. Pat McAfee has impressed me, no doubt about it, with his work. Surprising how good he is already. He pays attention, he studies. I even noticed on the show that airs on ESPN, at noon Eastern time that he incorporates a lot of wrestling jargon, and language, into his show. So, he's living the dream. And he seems to be respectful. Again, I appreciate guys that study the game and have product knowledge. And he's doing that. Good hire for WWE. He's just a supreme talent," Ross said. [h/t 411mania.com]

It looks like Pat McAfee has impressed Jim Ross to no end.

Jim Ross was earlier impressed by WWE mentioning Sting's final match at AEW on commentary

Sting's final match in AEW was the stuff of legends, and several wrestling entities spoke about all aspects connected to it. And that included WWE's commentary team, comprising Pat McAfee and Michael Cole speaking about Sting's final match on commentary and wishing him the best.

That was something rare, given that Cole had once skirted around using Chris Jericho's name in commentary. He spoke about it on an episode of Grillin' JR.

"It was classy. Any way you look at it it was classy. I really appreciate the hospitality and professionalism that those guys at WWE showed our event. It meant a lot to me, personally, just as an old-school guy, because WWE didn't really have to do that. I'm very happy that they did. IT worked out really well. it felt good, felt right. Sting is so well-loved and it was deserved. it needed to be said. Cole and Pat McAfee did a good job of signaling that out," he said.

Jim Ross was with WWE, and fans consider him to be one of the important parts of the Attitude era. He is now with AEW and recently called Sting's final match.

