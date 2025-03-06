WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently made a bold claim about John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. JR responded to fans who wanted him to call the viral moment.

Ad

At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena shocked the world by turning heel for the first time in over two decades. After winning the Men's Chamber match, Cena brutalized the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and sold his "soul" to The Rock.

Some fans on the internet wanted the legendary Jim Ross to call the moment live in his signature style. On his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW personality addressed those social media posts and said he felt bad for Michael Cole because he was the one calling the segment.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, it's nice. I saw the same thing. It's nice. I feel bad because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that's not the objective, but everybody's got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different, and I don't think that you can replicate them. That's just me," Ross said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Ross gave his verdict on John Cena turning heel

John Cena has been the talk of the town, not just among pro wrestling fans but also in the mainstream media after Elimination Chamber. The Cenation Leader's heel turn shocked many because he played a beloved babyface gimmick for over 20 years.

Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Cena's heel turn on an episode of Grilling JR. The WWE Hall of Famer said the timing of the segment was perfect.

Ad

"I liked the hell out of it. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The new heel version of Cena is slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if Cena can win his 17th world championship with the help of The Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback