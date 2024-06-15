Jim Ross praises top AEW star; compares him to Bloodline member

A top AEW star has been receiving nothing but praise since his huge return at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has even compared the 28-year-old to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman. The star is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF made his surprise return to AEW at Double or Nothing and put everyone on notice, including the World Champion Swerve Strickland. Many thought Friedman was WWE-bound after he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view last December. Friedman is set to take on Rush in a singles match at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised MJF for having a great mind for professional wrestling. The veteran further expressed his excitement to see The Salt of the Earth back in action on AEW TV.

"He's [MJF] a main player, there's no doubt about it and he keeps people on their toes," Ross said. "He's got a great mind for wrestling and the drama, the dramatics and so forth. Talented guy, and apparently — I don't know this to be a fact, but it seemed like he was kind of fishing to see if he's going to get an offer from WWE, and apparently that didn't materialize and maybe it wasn't time."

The veteran commentator further compared MJF to the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman:

"He reminds me of Paul Heyman in the younger days. Really, really smart, very perceptive, understands what's going on, and he's an asset. He's young, he's got that youth which you can't replace, so I'm excited that he's back." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Chelsea Green claims AEW star MJF is a future icon

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has been one of the popular stars ever since she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in early 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea claimed MJF is a future icon and expressed interest in rewording Friedman's promos in female form.

"MJF, future icon. I would take his promos and I would love to reword them in the female form and if anyone would to ever tell me that I was a female MJF, I've done my job," she said. [From 06:01 to 06:15]

MJF is set to face Rush at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30. It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth goes after the AEW World Championship next.