Jim Ross reacts to the unexpected WWE exit of one of Vince McMahon's "right-hand guys"

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently commented on a veteran who reportedly left the WWE after nearly four decades.

The name in question is none other than Kevin Dunn who was a part of the WWE for almost 40 years. Dunn was the Executive producer and the Chief of Global Television in the company and now has reportedly taken retirement from sports entertainment.

Speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Kevin Dunn for his phenomenal run in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Kevin Dunn recently retired after a phenomenal run. Nobody in pro wrestling TV has ever had the run that Kevin Dunn accomplished there at WWE. He was a vital part of the growth of the company. Smart guy, a survivor for sure, and yeah, he was one of Vince’s right-hand guys. Vince (McMahon) used to tell Kevin Dunn and me in our little management meetings, between the three of us that, ‘I got my two key guys here. Talent and television.’ Pro wrestling is about talent and television. So I was handling the talent side and Kevin was handling the TV side," said Jim Ross. [H/T:PostWrestling]

Jim Ross recently spoke about Sting possibly facing The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2024

AEW veteran Jim Ross recently gave his take on the ongoing speculations about Nick & Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks) being the final opponents for Sting after they confronted the veteran at this past week's Dynamite.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised The Bucks and said:

“I don’t have a problem with it. You know you’re gonna get second-guessed by today’s social media world no matter who you put Sting and Darby against. Young Bucks are trying to kind of reinvent themselves. You can tell by their attire, their appearance, thought they cleaned it up pretty good, got the little moustaches and so forth."

Jim Ross continued:

"They’re looking for a fresh start and that’s one way to do it. People are going to say, ‘Well, what if they don’t want to put so and so over?’ I don’t look at it that way. This is your job, and so tonight, your job requires you to lose. Let’s roll. Let’s go.” [H/T Ringside News]

Sting's retirement match will take place at AEW Revolution on March 03, 2024.

Do you think the Young Bucks should be Sting's final opponents? Let us know in the comments below.

