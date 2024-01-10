Kevin Dunn's replacement revealed

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has officially announced Kevin Dunn's replacement as the new Head of Media & Production.

After over 40 years of calling the shots behind the camera, Dunn stepped down from his longtime Head of Production position in December 2023. Hired by Vince McMahon in 1984, the 61-year-old climbed the ranks from a rookie recruit to a TV production veteran, leaving a legacy that will be long debated.

The Stamford-based promotion welcomed media veteran Lee Fitting as their new Head of Media and Production. After 25 years at ESPN, where he led the production of major shows like Monday Night Football and College GameDay, Fitting joined WWE on January 9th, 2024.

As per a press release on World Wrestling Entertainment’s corporate website, the broadcast mastermind will lead the company's media and production game.

"Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal. Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth," said President Nick Khan.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalls getting pranked by Kevin Dunn

The former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently recollected an incident when the former WWE Executive Producer pulled a prank on him.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long revealed how Kevin Dunn pulled a sneaky trick on him while he was making an entrance.

"The amazing thing about Kevin Dunn is they always told me, you know, how strict he was, you know what I mean, he didn't play around, he was very serious. But I was a guy that Kevin Dunn joked with. I remember one time we were doing rehearsals and he played my music, and I come out to do the music so I was doing my dance. So I am waiting on him to cut the music, so I can start the promo. He never cuts the music... then I finally realize, so I started calling him DJ Kevin D."

The WWE Universe awaits how the weekly shows and products turn up under Lee Fitting's presence.

