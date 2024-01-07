WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalls getting pranked by Kevin Dunn (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about the time when Kevin Dunn pulled a prank on him, earning a nickname in the process.

Teddy worked in the Stamford-based promotion for several years in different roles. His contributions to the business led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. During his time in the company, he worked with several other prominent names, including the former Executive Producer of WWE, Kevin Dunn.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about the time he was pranked by Kevin Dunn while making his entrance.

"The amazing thing about Kevin Dunn is they always told me, you know, how strict he was, you know what I mean, he didn't play around, he was very serious. But I was a guy that Kevin Dunn joked with. I remember one time we were doing rehearsals and he played my music, and I come out to do the music so I was doing my dance. So I am waiting on him to cut the music, so I can start the promo. He never cuts the music... then I finally realize, so I started calling him DJ Kevin D." [4:09 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about Kevin Dunn potentially working in UFC

According to Teddy Long, Kevin Dunn is more than capable enough to switch to working for UFC after his WWE exit.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated:

"My thinking is this. Kevin Dunn is a professional. This man is a genius, whether they brought him in to the MMA to shoot a UFC fight or whatever, I think Kevin Dunn could do that. I don't think he would have any problem whatsoever. This man has done this all his life, so it's not hard for him to adapt. And like I said, this man is already into the 28th century, because they started doing stuff like five years ago, ten years ago? So I think Kevin would have been okay." [2:17 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Kevin Dunn plans to do next.

