Who is Kevin Dunn and why is his WWE exit a major deal? 

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. While they've battled some stiff competition over the past 40 years or so, the sports entertainment juggernaut always stands tall in the end.

Part of the reason for their success is that WWE always maintains an incredible staff who understand and operate the business better than any other promotion. While there have been thousands of employees over the years, one of the most notable has been Kevin Dunn, who worked under Vince McMahon.

In notable news in the last week of the year, Dunn is retiring from his role in the sports entertainment juggernaut. It has been reported that the decision was his own, but there were also lingering questions whether he could work under the new leadership of Triple H and Endeavor.

Dunn has been an Executive Producer and beyond for the company since 1993, although he had worked with the promotion even prior to that. In fact, his father worked with WWE dating back to the 1970's. For that reason alone, this is a huge deal. It could also cause dramatic changes in how the program looks and feels.

Kevin Dunn has been the lead man in charge of the television production for over 30 years now. While others have helped and learned from Dunn, losing the main person in charge mean some issues could possibly arise. No one man will be capable of filling his spot, although his work load could be divided up among other staff.

Some of the crisp camera work fans know and love may be lacking in the short term. On the other hand, a lot of production criticisms that exist for WWE may also disappear. Dunn often received scorn online for his quick camera cuts. That, along with other common tropes, could be phased out in the Triple H era.

WWE is celebrating an incredible 2023 Holiday Tour

The Triple H-Endeavor era of World Wrestling Entertainment will continue to face growing pains as long-time staff members fade out. While there could be potential snafus behind the scenes, or in terms of production, business as a whole has seemingly never been hotter.

The Game took to X right before New Year's Day to boast about the incredible business the promotion did over the past few days. For those unaware, the company hosted eight massive live events across the United States and Canada following the Christmas holiday.

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that the Madison Square Garden show was the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event the company has ever had. Additionally, several other events broke records in terms of gate and some were even completely sold out.

The business is at an all-time high. Attendance is higher than it has been in decades, and the income the promotion makes far exceeds any other point in history. Add in the fact that fans seem to enjoy Triple H's direction for the company, things certainly look bright heading into 2024.

