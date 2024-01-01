Top name is done "effective immediately," WWE wanted him to stay through WrestleMania 40 - Reports

As per a recent report, WWE didn't ask a top name to leave and it was his decision to depart the company.

Kevin Dunn is reportedly done with World Wrestling Entertainment after almost a four-decade run in the promotion. Dunn joined the promotion way back in 1984, and was one of the most controversial entities in pro-wrestling during his decades-long stint.

Several updates have come out on Kevin Dunn's departure over the past 24 hours. As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Dunn told the company that he was leaving. WWE didn't ask him to leave and he wasn't fired. Check out an excerpt from Johnson's report:

"For those who have asked, Kevin Dunn is retiring. He was not asked to leave and was not fired. He told the company over Christmas week he was done. There was a push to have him stay through The Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, and he preferred a clean cut and is done effective immediately. I can not overstate the importance of his exit and anyone who is downplaying it or acting like it's not a massive deal, whether Dunn was liked or not, is being completely oblivious and honestly, pretty stupid." [H/T PWInsider]

Many within WWE were reportedly fine with Kevin Dunn's production style

After Vince McMahon's retirement last year, speculation was running rampant about Kevin Dunn's potential exit from the company. Dunn's controversial production style has been heavily criticized by fans over the years. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio had said back then that Dunn's exit wouldn't necessarily put an end to his signature production style.

"I know everyone flat out says it's Kevin Dunn and I'm sure that he's part of this," Alvarez said. "But I was told there are other people there that like the shaking and the zooming and the cuts and that you shouldn't expect that if Kevin Dunn left tomorrow, that we suddenly wouldn't have that anymore. People there like it, I have no idea why. It's absolutely horrible. It's vomit-inducing. You can't even see what's going on..." [H/T Wrestling News]

Now that Kevin Dunn is exiting, many fans are hoping that they won't be subjected to endless camera cuts and zooms on weekly programming. Only time will tell if Alvarez's report holds any weight.

What do you think about Dunn's WWE departure? Let us know in the comments section below.

