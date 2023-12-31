Massive name informs WWE that he's leaving - Reports

A big name is leaving WWE, as per a report by PWInsider.

Kevin Dunn joined World Wrestling Entertainment way back in 1984 and was appointed as the Associate Producer of all domestic programming. Last year, WWE's head of creative Triple H heaped big praise on Dunn following Vince McMahon's retirement and stated that he was essential in shaping the company's future.

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Dunn informed WWE around Christmas week that he had decided to retire.

Here's an excerpt from Johnson's report:

“We are told that a big factor in his decision to retire is changes internally post-Endeavor acquisition and that Dunn was ‘never going to do anything that was dictacted’ to him, as opposed to how he personally oversaw production in the past. We are told this was not an issue of creative but two differing versions of how things should be run from a TV production perspective as they seek to cut costs.” [H/T PWInsider]

Kevin Dunn's role in WWE during his final years

Kevin Dunn held the role of Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, during his final years in the company. He was quite a controversial figure among fans primarily due to his approach to the production of shows.

Over the years, fans have complained about Dunn using quick cuts and zooms during programming, making it hard for them to fully enjoy the product.

Mike Johnson also acknowledged rumors of Dunn's departure over the past year or so, stating that he was not asked to leave at any point in time. Following Vince McMahon's retirement in 2022, Dunn was reportedly asked by the Board of Directors to stay in the company.

More updates will be shared on this massive report as and when they become available.

