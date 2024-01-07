Recently departed name from WWE could adapt easily to UFC, according to Teddy Long (Exclusive)

While a legendary WWE name has departed the company, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes he would have no problem adapting to UFC if he wished to.

The name in question is Kevin Dunn, who left the Stamford-based promotion recently. Due to the long duration he had been with the company, his exit has naturally been viewed as a major deal. With no word of his future plans, fans and veterans have taken to speculating about his next move.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Kevin Dunn possibly working in UFC. He stated:

"My thinking is this. Kevin Dunn is a professional. This man is a genius, whether they brought him in to the MMA to shoot a UFC fight or whatever, I think Kevin Dunn could do that. I don't think he would have any problem whatsoever. This man has done this all his life, so it's not hard for him to adapt. And like I said, this man is already into the 28th century, because they started doing stuff like five years ago, ten years ago? So I think Kevin would have been okay." [2:17 onwards]

A report has named Michael Mansury as a potential replacement being considered by Triple H for WWE

While there is no official information on how the company is planning to replace Kevin Dunn, a recent report by Dave Meltzer has shed light on possible replacements.

According to the update on F4WONLINE, Mike Mansury, Marty Miller, and Chris Kaiser were mentioned as potential replacements.

"As far as a replacement as Executive Producer of all the shows goes, I was told not to presume anything and multiple people in the company even threw the name Mike Mansury about as someone Paul Levesque would want, but I presume Mansury is under a long-term deal with AEW."

Furthermore:

"Marty Miller's name was mentioned. At one point, the attempt was to make Chris Kaiser the Executive Producer who would handle the budgets, and Dunn as the guy handling the shows and making the final decisions. It could end up with Miller running the truck and Kaiser handling the budgets, but that's all speculation at this point," Meltzer wrote.

It remains to be seen how WWE handles the situation going forward.

