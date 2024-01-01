Potential update on 40-year veteran's replacement after surprising WWE exit - Reports

Kevin Dunn has reportedly stepped down from his role as the Executive Producer at WWE and will not continue with the company into 2024.

Dunn, a stalwart at the Stamford-based promotion since 1984, played a pivotal role in shaping the company's domestic programming over the years. The veteran has now chosen to retire from his influential position.

As per Dave Meltzer's recent update on F4WONLINE, there's talk of potential replacements. One name mentioned is Mike Mansury, the co-executive producer at AEW, whom Triple H may be interested in. However, his availability might not be feasible as he's likely tied up in a long-term contract with AEW.

"As far as a replacement as Executive Producer of all the shows goes, I was told not to presume anything and multiple people in the company even threw the name Mike Mansury about as someone Paul Levesque would want, but I presume Mansury is under a long-term deal with AEW." [H/T F4WONLINE ]

Meltzer also highlighted Marty Miller and Chris Kaiser as potential candidates for promotion to the Executive Producer position within the company. However, he highlighted that these discussions are speculative, and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store moving forward.

"Marty Miller's name was mentioned. At one point, the attempt was to make Chris Kaiser the Executive Producer who would handle the budgets, and Dunn as the guy handling the shows and making the final decisions. It could end up with Miller running the truck and Kaiser handling the budgets, but that's all speculation at this point," Meltzer wrote.

Triple H had talked about Kevin Dunn's WWE future

Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative after Vince McMahon stepped down last year.

In an interview with ESPN, Triple H emphasized that he wouldn't be stepping into Vince McMahon's shoes alone and stressed the importance of teamwork in maintaining the company's legacy. He had specifically mentioned Kevin Dunn as one of the key figures expected to play a crucial role in this collaborative effort.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph [Stephanie McMahon], that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn [who produces WWE’s TV programs], that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent," Triple H said.

It's going to be intriguing to see whom Triple H and WWE choose to succeed Kevin Dunn as the new Executive Producer of the company.

