"Wish she was a bit older" - WWE legend reacts to Natalya and her sister's NSFW photo on Twitter

AEW personality Jim Ross recently reacted to a stunning photo of WWE Superstar Natalya and her sister, Jenni Neidhart, on social media.

The Queen of Harts faced then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a title match at Money in the Bank. However, she lost against The Rowdy One at the premium live event. She later faced the current champion, Liv Morgan, on last week's episode of the blue brand but ended up taking the loss again.

Natalya recently posted a photo of herself in a swimming pool with her sister, and the caption read:

"THE NEIDHARTS! (How pretty is my sister Jenni?! She never believes me when I tell her!)"

AEW commentator Jim Ross reacted to the post on Twitter and complimented Jenni Neidhart:

"She’s gorgeous @NatbyNature. Runs in the family! Wish she was a bit older," tweeted Jim Ross.

The SmackDown Superstar responded to the WWE legend's tweet with a message of her own, thanking him for his kind words.

Natalya recently made a bold claim about her pitches in WWE

During her appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show on BT Sport, The Queen of Harts said that she only makes pitches to Vince McMahon to elevate other superstars in the company:

“Whenever I go in to pitch an idea to Vince McMahon – because at the end of the day, he’s the guy we pitch to – I always make sure to pitch stuff that’s going to elevate other people,” said Natalya.

While the 40-year-old might have lost to Morgan on last week's SmackDown, she is still seemingly in the women's title scene on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if she gets added to Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey's championship match at SummerSlam 2022.

