19-Year wrestling veteran claims to only pitch ideas to Vince McMahon to elevate other superstars

Vince McMahon may have stepped back from his position as the CEO and Chairman of WWE, but he is still the man in charge of the creative team. As a result, several superstars go and pitch their ideas to him. One such veteran does the same, but usually with a different intent in mind.

The veteran happens to be none other than Natalya - who has been competing in the ring since the early 2000s. She started her career with Stampede Wrestling in 2003 and got her break in WWE when she was signed in 2007 and debuted a year later. With 14 years of being on the main roster, she is currently the longest-tenured woman and already has what many believe to be a Hall of Fame career. She was recently involved in a SmackDown Women's title feud against Ronda Rousey and also, Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Meets show on BT Sport, Natalya revealed that she goes directly to Vince McMahon to pitch ideas, but she does so with the intent of elevating other superstars:

“Whenever I go in to pitch an idea to Vince McMahon – because at the end of the day, he’s the guy we pitch to – I always make sure to pitch stuff that’s going to elevate other people,” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Will Vince McMahon ever push Natalya for a Championship run again?

Natalya seems to have a role in the women's division in McMahon's eyes. She has been involved in various feuds since her last title run, which was five years ago.

While she hasn't been the woman of the company at any point in her career, she has been given the trusted veteran role, giving her the spotlight a few times a year, which shows that WWE trusts her.

She is, by all means, a consummate professional. However, this was only questioned when she recently no-sold Liv Morgan's finisher at a live event, leading to a lot of speculation that she had heat with the SmackDown Women's Champion. Further reports stated that this wasn't the case.

