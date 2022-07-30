"Are you that insecure?" - WWE Legend recalls pushing against writers and wrestlers wanting to fast-track Brock Lesnar's debut

Jim Ross recalled having to push against Vince Russo and other WWE wrestlers who wanted to get Brock Lesnar on TV before he was ready.

Brock Lesnar made his on-screen debut in 2002, after signing with WWE in 2000. Since then, he has dominated the competition not just in WWE, but in UFC and NJPW too, having held world titles in each promotion.

The Beast Incarnate will challenge for yet another world title this weekend at SummerSlam, against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

On Grilling JR, the AEW announcer gave some insight into the early stages of Brock's career in WWE. He explained that former writer Vince Russo wanted to get the NCAA Heavyweight Champ on TV "too early." He also touched on what he viewed as jealousy from other wrestlers in the promotion:

"I think Vince Russo actually wanted to get Brock involved earlier. I don't blame Vince, I mean if you're writing TV and got this guy that's sitting in the wings waiting for his script, so to speak, that's where you head," said Ross. "But I convinced Vince that's too early. I'm afraid he's gonna hurt somebody. He's just not ready; timing... The wrestlers didn't give a sh-t if Brock succeeded or not, that's just their ego and the lack of common sense. This son of a b-tch can make you a lot of money if you're smart. So I guess you're not smart. Are you that insecure?" (30:03)

Lesnar won his first WWE Championship just five months following his initial TV debut. He has since captured the title on seven different occasions, as well as three reigns with the Universal Championship.

Jim Ross previously discussed the advantage AEW has over WWE when signing new talent

Jim Ross was heavily involved in bringing in new talent like Brock during his days working for Vince McMahon.

During an older episode of Grilling JR, Ross put forward the idea that AEW may find it easier to attract talent thanks to their "family-friendly" schedule:

"I think what’s always going to be great for us, as far as recruiting talent, is the fact that we’ve got a schedule that’s family-friendly for the talent. First time ever,” said Ross. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

There is evidence to back up JR's claims too. Former Superstars Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bryan Danielson, among others, have all made an All-Elite switch.

