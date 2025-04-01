Jim Ross reveals backstage atmosphere amid Hulk Hogan's rocky WWE relationship: "It was just an uneasy arrangement"

Jim Ross has spoken up about the rocky relationship between Hulk Hogan and WWE in the early 2000s and said that it was an uneasy arrangement. This is something that is common knowledge among wrestling fans.

Hulk Hogan had many stints in WWE as he kept moving from company to company. He rejoined the company in 2002 after WCW folded, then left and went to TNA in 2003. However, that was short-lived, as he came back to WWE for the third time in 2005.

During that time, things were getting awkward as Hogan was getting on in age, and there was a lot of resentment among the roster. AEW commentator Jim Ross was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he shed light on the mood back then. He said:

“It’s backstage politics. Just, he got old, and enough was enough in that respect. Communication was not good. A lot of the talents felt like they were being sacrificed at Hogan’s expense. So I don’t know, it was just an uneasy arrangement. But the way he was being booked and helping some of the talents was a good thing.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Jim Ross gives his opinion on John Cena’s heel turn

Jim Ross is very active when it comes to giving his opinion on all things wrestling, and he recently spoke about John Cena turning heel.

Cena shocked a lot of fans when he turned heel for the first time in 20 years and attacked Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer was once again speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he said that he liked it.

“I liked the hell out of it. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous,” he said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top at WrestleMania 41 when Cena and Rhodes go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

