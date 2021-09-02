Jim Ross says former WWE Superstar is looking good ahead of in-ring return at All Out 2021

Veteran commentator Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on Paul Wight's AEW in-ring debut at All Out 2021. He applauded Wight for being in great physical condition ahead of his match against QT Marshall.

Speaking on his podcast, Grilling Jr, Jim Ross praised Paul Wight's confrontation with Marshall during the August 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. In the segment, Marshall laid his hands on Tony Schiavone and his son.

Moments later, Wight appeared and dropped 'The Factory' leader with a Chokeslam in retaliation. JR also appreciated Paul Wight for losing considerable weight while training for his upcoming match.

“Paul Wight looked good in AEW the other night,” Ross said. “The piece of business he had with QT Marshall and company. Paul has obviously lost a lot of weight watching his diet.”

Many seem to believe that Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall will be the most predictable match at All Out. But it promises to be a much more exciting affair after what happened on this week's AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Gunn Club, led by Billy Gunn, turned heel and attacked Wight. The shocking turn of events opened up intriguing possibilities for what could go down on Sunday night. It would not be a surprise if the heel stable interfered during Paul's match at All Out with malicious intentions.

Jim Ross recently ruled out rumors of his transition to part-time status in AEW

A few days ago, a report suggested that Jim Ross was stepping away from a full-time position in AEW, appearing in the commentary booth only to call the big matches and events.

However, JR squashed those rumors with a tweet, stating the report was "news" to him. It looks like fans will continue to hear the iconic voice of Jim Ross calling the matches on AEW Dynamite and pay-per-views for the foreseeable future.

Are you excited about Paul Wight's return to in-ring action at All Out 2021? Do you think Jim Ross should step aside from full-time status in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Angana Roy