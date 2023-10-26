Jim Ross says recently departed AEW star has a "lot of potential," believes he will be picked up soon

AEW veteran Jim Ross recently spoke about a star who left the company back in August. The legend is confident that the latter will be picked up soon by a promotion.

The star in question is none other than Brock Anderson, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in June 2021. The young superstar is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. However, he is yet to find success in the professional wrestling business, as he was not involved in any important angles during his time with AEW.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Brock Anderson's departure from the promotion:

“I don’t either. He’s got a lot of potential, good upside. Good kid. He’s been under his dad’s learning tree, which is always good because his dad is a great teacher, great coach, great motivator. So Brock will be fine. Somebody will pick him up. He’s got a lot of ability, lot of potential, so we wish him nothing but the best. I’m dear friends with his father, so I’m pulling for Brock and his dad. So we’ll see how it works out. It should be an interesting time probably for that family." [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Ross praises AEW star Adam Copeland and states that he always liked his attitude

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently praised Adam Copeland for his attitude both in and out of the ring.

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Adam Copeland for his good upbringing and spoke about his AEW arrival:

"We were aware of Adam's abilities. He had a great personality, he was a total team guy — 'Yes, sir. No, sir.' He was very polite. His momma raised him well. God bless her. But Bret calling me to speak up in a positive way for Adam was really the cherry on the sundae. I mean, nobody in the business of wrestling was more respected than Bret Hart, so he was very effusive about Adam's potential. Bret definitely did a great job of recruiting and selling him, and I'm sure glad he made that phone call."

JR also reflected on helping pay Copeland's student loans before joining WWE:

"I looked at my [WWE] budget and the right thing to do was paying off Edge's student loans," Ross recalled. "So you start your career debt-free, and that's what we did. I'm glad Vince thought it was a great idea. At that time, Vince was sold — this kid had something." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

