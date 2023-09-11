Jim Ross spills the beans on Edge's AEW rumor

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has provided some insider information regarding the possibility of Edge heading to the Jacksonville-based promotion. On his end, he did not hear any talk of the former WWE Champion being linked to AEW.

After what could have been his final match in WWE, The Rated-R Superstar has been linked to making a move to All Elite Wrestling. He mentioned previously that there was still a possibility he could sign another contract with the Stamford-based promotion as his current deal expires soon.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that during his time at All Out the previous weekend, he did not hear any mention of the WWE Superstar coming to the promotion.

"You know, out of all the time I spent around talent at All Out weekend, not one of them ever mentioned to me about [Edge] coming in. Maybe at the after-party, I don’t know, I didn’t go to that, but yeah, it would be great, but I haven’t given it much thought."

The Hall of Famer commentator further discussed the amount of top AEW stars that could compete against The Rated-R Superstar.

“I mean, but how about Edge vs. Kenny Omega, Edge vs. Will Ospreay? There are many ways you can capitalize on this, but I haven’t heard anything. I don’t even know if it’s feasible. I have heard through the grapevine that WWE has an offer on the table for him. It is a significant one, as it should be. I don’t know, but it’s a long shot at best that [Edge] comes to work for AEW. I signed him and Christian on the same day back in the day, with their grandiose salary of $200 a week.” [H/T Ringside News]

Insider info on whether Edge heads to AEW

The Rated-R Superstar has been the talk of the town ever since his "last match" on SmackDown almost a month ago.

On this week's edition of SmackDown, the WWE legend was seen in the opening video for the Friday show, which caused speculation to swirl about a potential re-signing. Ringside News mentioned that the current insider information still indicates that the Hall of Famer is departing WWE, with some in the company believing that he's AEW-bound.

There is still a lot of unknown information regarding the WWE Hall of Famer's next move, but everyone around the industry is definitely watching for more developments.

