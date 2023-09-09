Former United States Champion is expected to leave WWE for AEW - Reports

For the past few years, we have seen WWE Superstars jump ship to AEW, and it looks like a major name is about to do the same. According to a new report, the former WCW United States Champion Edge is still expected to leave the company for All Elite Wrestling after being added to the new intro for Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Edge returned to WWE after he ended his year-long feud against The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. He was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, where he had several matches, including main eventing Madison Square Garden alongside Grayson Waller.

The rumor mill has been running wild on where Edge will land after his current WWE contract expires. According to a new report from Ringside News, The Rated R Superstar is still expected to leave for AEW even after he was added in the intro for Friday Night SmackDown.

"Edge showed up in the SmackDown intro video this week, and that was a surprise. We double-checked and have been able to confirm that the current internal speculation within #WWE is that Edge is STILL going to #AEW." [H/T - RSN]

Edge faced former United States Champion in his last contracted WWE match before potentially leaving for AEW

The Rated R Superstar's career spans over two decades in WWE, where he has accomplished almost everything in the industry. Edge's final run has been special as he faced new challengers and new stars on Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Edge got to tick off another dream match from his bucket list when he went up against four-time United States Champion The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus last month in the main event of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada. The night ended with The Rated-R Superstar scoring the victory.

This was his final contractual match with the company ahead of his rumored departure for AEW. Meanwhile, Edge's long-time tag team partner Christian Cage has already signed another deal with AEW, where he is currently with Luchasauras as the TNT Champion.

In 2001, the company was running an invasion angle where superstars from WCW and ECW had invaded the company. It was during this time when Edge won his one and only United States Championship from Kurt Angle on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Edge's final run with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

